PM Imran Khan 'enjoying' PDM rallies, says Faisal Javed

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, seen here talking to Prime Minister Imran Khan during a past rally, says the supremacy of the law dictates that all those who are corrupt should be in jail for their crimes. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is "enjoying" the Opposition’s rallies and the PTI government is "not bothered by these flop programmes”, Senator Faisal Javed Khan can be heard saying in a video shared by him on Tuesday on Twitter.

The senator made the statement while taking part in a discussion on the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government rallies in the Upper House of Parliament.

“The PTI government is not affected by public rallies; in fact, we are enjoying them. PM Imran Khan sahab is also enjoying these flop programmes of the Opposition.”

“They can hold as many rallies as they want,” he added.

Referring to the recently-formed 11-party alliance of Opposition parties, he likened the situation to an honest police officer taking charge in a crime-infested area and all the thieves ganging up against him.

“They all have joined hands against the PTI because they want only one thing from Imran Khan, and that is an NRO,” he said.

Holding a piece of paper which he said contained the amendments proposed by the PML-N and PPP to the accountability law, the senator alleged that they only wanted the corruption cases against their leaders withdrawn.

He went on to say that PM Imran Khan has already made it clear to them that he will not give them an NRO "at any cost".

“They are not holding public rallies for the public interest: they are out on the streets to save their corruption and money laundering,” Faisal claimed.

“Maryam Nawaz says that their movement will continue till the restoration of rule and law in the country. We also say the same thing: that the supremacy of law should mean that they ought to be in jail for their money laundering and corruption.”