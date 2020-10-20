Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Benazir Shah

Punjab reports highest Covid-19 deaths in three months

By
Benazir Shah

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

A man in a marketplace in Pakistan is seen as the only person wearing a mask. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab province recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months on Monday, as per the official tally.

On October 19, the province carried out 8,623 tests – its lowest in a month – but recorded 108 new cases, while 12 people died from the deadly virus in 24 hours.

This brought the tally of positive cases in Punjab, since the start of the outbreak in late February, to 101,760 and 2,310 people have died to date.

Read more: Punjab considers reimposition of 'smart' lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Despite the climbing mortality, the province’s positivity rate has remained low.

On October 18, its test positive percentage was 0.9%. Punjab’s districts to report the highest test positive rate were Gujranwala and Multan. Both recorded a positivity percentage of 2.3% on October 18, as per the report of the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the test positive ration in Sindh’s Hyderabad jumped to 24.2%, while the second-highest was recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad of 20.4%.

More From Pakistan:

Govt school students leave audience in 'tears' with captivating performance of Beethoven

Govt school students leave audience in 'tears' with captivating performance of Beethoven
PM Imran Khan 'enjoying' PDM rallies, says Faisal Javed

PM Imran Khan 'enjoying' PDM rallies, says Faisal Javed
Production orders will not be issued for Shahbaz Sharif: PM’s aide

Production orders will not be issued for Shahbaz Sharif: PM’s aide
140% increase in coronavirus mortality rate in Pakistan: Asad Umar

140% increase in coronavirus mortality rate in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Ijaz Shah says Nawaz Sharif’s anti-Pakistan narrative inspired Indian media

Ijaz Shah says Nawaz Sharif’s anti-Pakistan narrative inspired Indian media
Govt approves second hike in drug prices in a month

Govt approves second hike in drug prices in a month
FIR registered against PDM Gujranwala jalsa management over violation of coronavirus SOPs: sources

FIR registered against PDM Gujranwala jalsa management over violation of coronavirus SOPs: sources
'Change your syllabus': Twitter protests against PMC's MDCAT 2020 syllabus

'Change your syllabus': Twitter protests against PMC's MDCAT 2020 syllabus
PM's special assistant Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus

PM's special assistant Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus
PMC releases sample paper for MDCAT 2020

PMC releases sample paper for MDCAT 2020
Five, including a woman and child, dead in Umarkot road accident

Five, including a woman and child, dead in Umarkot road accident
'Black magic': Faisalabad man defrauded of Rs2.5mn as he tried to win back estranged wife

'Black magic': Faisalabad man defrauded of Rs2.5mn as he tried to win back estranged wife

Latest

view all