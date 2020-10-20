Punjab reports highest Covid-19 deaths in three months

A man in a marketplace in Pakistan is seen as the only person wearing a mask. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab province recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months on Monday, as per the official tally.

On October 19, the province carried out 8,623 tests – its lowest in a month – but recorded 108 new cases, while 12 people died from the deadly virus in 24 hours.

This brought the tally of positive cases in Punjab, since the start of the outbreak in late February, to 101,760 and 2,310 people have died to date.

Read more: Punjab considers reimposition of 'smart' lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases



Despite the climbing mortality, the province’s positivity rate has remained low.

On October 18, its test positive percentage was 0.9%. Punjab’s districts to report the highest test positive rate were Gujranwala and Multan. Both recorded a positivity percentage of 2.3% on October 18, as per the report of the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the test positive ration in Sindh’s Hyderabad jumped to 24.2%, while the second-highest was recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad of 20.4%.