Sindh chief minister announces ministerial probe into Safdar's arrest from Karachi hotel, 'false' FIR

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi, on October 20, 2020. — Geo News

KARACHI: After a turn of events that put the provincial government under much public scrutiny, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced that a ministerial committee will be formed to probe the circumstances surrounding the arrest of retired Capt Safdar a day earlier.

"We are forming a ministerial committee to probe the incident. The names have not been finalised but there will be three to five ministers [in the committee]," said Shah, while addressing a media conference at the Chief Minister House in Karachi.



CM Shah, while speaking of the events in the lead up to the arrest, said there was "a minister" who was giving the police "ultimatums".

He accused this "federal minister" of being part of the "lies" that he said surround the controversy and went on to say that the case citing Section 506 (b) of the Pakistan Penal Code is "a false case".





















More to follow