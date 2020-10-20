Govt's proposed new laws curtail powers of CPEC Authority, its chairman

Under the proposed law CPEC Authority will report to Prime Minister instead of instead of the planning ministry. Photo: File

The federal government has decided to bring in new laws for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, which will give immunity to the chairman and other officers from being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau or the Federal Investigation Agency while also curtailing some of their powers.

The bill, which has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs, also says that instead of reporting to the planning ministry, the CPEC Authority will report directly to the prime minister.

The new law also reduces the powers of the CPEC Authority chairman and also abolished the office of the chief executive officer. The draft bill also recommends abolishing the voting powers given to the chairman.

The bill also recommends taking away powers from the authority to create a CPEC Business Council. Instead, the Board of Investment will form the council and issue a notification regarding it.

President establishes CPEC Authority

Last year, President Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance to provide for the establishment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

The ordinance was promulgated by the president in exercise of his powers under clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

The authority was established to accelerate the pace of CPEC related activities, find new drivers of growth, unlock the potential of the interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.

Soon after the passing of the ordinance, the government had appointed retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa as its chairman for four years.