Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Kate Middleton’s one quality that gives her an edge over Meghan Markle

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Ever since Meghan Markle joined the British royal family, she has been facing comparisons with Kate Middleton at the hands of the press, royal fans and critics. 

However, with the immense criticism that unnecessarily comes Meghan’s way, Kate easily bags away all the praise for the kind of personality she has.

Experts claims that the Duchess of Cambridge has a couple of key qualities that give her an edge over the Duchess of Sussex and make her one of the most adored members of the British royal family.

Unlike Meghan, royal fans and critics have found Kate to be more committed, measured and composed in the way she conducts herself during public engagements, similar to her husband Prince William.

Her friends have also revealed in the past that Kate is a much more “reserved” person which experts hail as one of the biggest reasons she is loved widely.

Talking to CNN, her friend Richard Dennen had described her as “very measured, very controlled.”

An old classmate of hers, Jules Knight also described her as “level-headed” in an interview with CNN.

“I haven’t seen her lose her temper with a photographer or lash out,” he said.  

