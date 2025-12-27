Queen Camilla's new name rivals her with late Queen Elizabeth

Queen Camilla’s new title continues to divide opinion even among royal fans.

Veteran entertainer Christopher Biggins, has admitted that he finds the designation “Queen” somewhat baffling, confessing his lingering attachment to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking in a recent interview, the pantomime star explained that while he remains a loyal monarchist, Camilla adopting the title Queen Consort after King Charles’s accession “feels confusing.”

“The Queen, Elizabeth, was my hero.,” Biggins said.

“I get so angry, Camilla should never have become Queen because I think it’s confusing. When they say, ‘The Queen said…’ I immediately think of Elizabeth.”

The 78 year old officially became Consort in September 2022 following Charles’s accession and was formally titled Queen Camilla after the Coronation in May 2023, in accordance with the late monarch’s wishes.

Despite his bafflement over the title, Biggins had nothing but praise for the younger generation of royals, highlighting Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children as a bright and promising face for the monarchy.

He is bringing his cheeky humour to the Birmingham Hippodrome’s latest pantomime and the royals won’t escape his jokes.

The actor teased a gag aimed squarely at the famous pair, he’ll be drawn in a carriage pulled by two horses, quipping, “These are the royal horses, Fergie and Andrew.” Safe to say, laughter is guaranteed.