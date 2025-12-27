King Charles supports magic in new post

King Charles has offered a rare festive peek inside the royal family’s Sandringham Christmas, treating fans to a glimpse of the seasonal sparkle that transforms the Norfolk estate.

Through the official Sandringham Estate Instagram account, the monarch shared a stunning shot of one of the residence’s grand Christmas trees, giving followers a taste of the Windsor family’s holiday decor.

The tree dazzled in burgundy tinsel, matching baubles, and ribbons cascading elegantly over lush green branches.

Accompanying the festive image, the caption read: “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from everyone at The Sandringham Estate. May your day be filled with peace, joy, and festive magic.”

Fans quickly flocked to the post with glowing messages, praising the royal family’s seasonal spirit and sharing their own holiday wishes.

Outside, the annual Sandringham Christmas traditions were in full swing.

Crowds lined the village streets for their chance to catch a glimpse of the royal family, and this year was no exception.

Prince William and Princess Kate greeted locals with smiles alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis after their festive service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The cheerful walkabout also featured Princess Anne with her daughter Zara Tindall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, all enjoying the crisp Norfolk air and joining in the seasonal festivities.