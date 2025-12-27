Flavor Flav gives update on passion project for Travis Kelce, Taylor Kelce

Is Flavor Flav officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding?

Officiating Taylor Swift’s wedding with Travis Kelce is “King Swiftie” Flavor Flav’s wish, which he expressed soon after the couple got engaged, but will he?

The 66-year-old rapper shared where he stands with the officiating gig in a new interview, now that the wedding is confirmed for next summer.

The Fight the Power hitmaker admitted that he has yet to receive an invite to the wedding, in conversation with People Magazine.

However, the King Swiftie still has no bad blood with the Opalite hitmaker, 36, and is still holding out the candle for a last-minute invite.

"No, I didn't get an invite to the wedding. I ain't expect one. You know what I'm saying? The whole nine. But they know they got my blessings and if she invites me, you dig? All right. I'm going. King Swiftie going to be at the wedding," he told the outlet.

The rapper has been supportive of the Grammy winner for years and was named “King Swiftie” by the Swiftie community.

Swift herself acknowledged him during multiple Eras Tour shows he attended in 2024.

When the champagne problems songstress and her fiancé announced their engagement in August, Flav gushed that he was trying to get ordained just so he could be the wedding officiant if needed.