Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian share highlights from annual grand party

Kris Jenner gives a glimpse into infamous Kardashian Christmas party

Kris Jenner and daughter Khloe Kardashian posed together for pictures during their 2025 Christmas party.

The 70-year-old momager took to Instagram on Friday, December 26, and shared a glimpse into the infamous family celebration.

The Kardashians star donned a black velvet top and matching skirt for the gathering, while Khloe, 41, chose a sparkly white gown for the occasion.

Alongside a sweet family picture featuring Khloe, her kids, True and Tatum, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, Kris shared a candid snap with Kylie Jenner’s son, Aire.

In one of the pictures, the socialite stood next to boyfriend Corey Gamble, in a matching black suit. Another shot showed the couple sitting next to the fireplace, which was decorated with red stockings, fairy lights, and vines.

The matriarch also shared pictures of the numerous trees placed all over the house, and several big gift boxes stacked up against the trees.

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night,” the media personality wrote in the caption.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, who celebrate Christmas Eve at one of their family member’s house every year, all gathered at Kendall Jenner’s estate for the second year in a row this year.