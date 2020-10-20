Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?

Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas break-up?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand with their eight-month-old son Prince George had reportedly ‘spooked’ Prince Harry’s then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

The Mirror UK, citing royal expert Robert Lacey’s book Battle of Brothers, reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first royal tour to New Zealand and Australia with son Prince George in 2014 had ‘spooked’ Cressida as she did not want that life for her children.

According to the report, there was a huge interest in the royal couple’s first tour with their eight-month-old son, Prince George and Harry’s then-girlfriend was said to have been 'completely spooked' after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate.

The book claimed Cressida Bonas had regretfully explained to Harry that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son.

The author further says in Battle of Brothers: "A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London - she felt that the fame of her relationship put her "in a box".

The report says Kate Middleton and her son Prince George had convinced Cressida Bonas for break-up with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, who married to Meghan Markle in 2018 and share a son, met Cressida in 2012 and the pair dated on and off until 2014.

