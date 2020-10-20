Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to leave Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie behind with her styles

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumoured sweetheart Nicole Poturalski has appeared to capture more attention with her Instagram posts as she seems to leave Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie behind with her styles.

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has been very active on social media since she appeared with the Hollywood star, sharing stunning snaps of herself on Instagram to attract her admirers.

Brad Pitt's ex- wives Jennifer Aniston do not seem to indulge in race as they have already impressed the world with their chic appearance and live in hearts for many reasons. 

The 27-year-old model shared an adorable throwback photo from a very relaxing weekend as she appeared in a leather coat in a scenic valley, quipping she's on a mission.

She captioned the post: 'Tb to a very realxing weekend. Need more of that.'

View this post on Instagram

Tb to a very realxing weekend. Need more of that.

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

The German beauty has been rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt after the paparazzi photographed them together while on route to a romantic getaway.

While there haven't been any recent spottings of the alleged couple, Poturalski has been extremely active on her Instagram page to increase her fans.

People are intrigued to know more about the rumoured lovebirds relationship. Poturalski , in the latest snap, looks gorgeous with in a chic outfit with her hair left open in a center parting.

Nicole is all wrapped up in a long black overcoat which layered a matching black top and paired it with grey tights and black gumboots.

