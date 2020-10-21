Can't connect right now! retry
Sofia Richie in full-blown relationship with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie is planning to start new romantic journey  with Morton, who is owner of chain of cafes in Los Angeles and New York.

The 22-year-old model is seemingly now in a full-blown relationship with Morton, 27, who is reportedly founder of New York and Los Angeles hotspot Cha Cha Matcha.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: 'They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is. But they are definitely seeing each other.'

Richie and Morton appeared together at Nobu in Malibu weeks after Disick was seen there with his rumoured girlfriend Bella Banos. 

Richie and Morton's appearance at a dinner date in Malibu quickly hit the internet. 

Morton is the son of Peter Morton, who founded the Hard Rock Cafe chain, and grandson of Arnie Morton, who is the founder of the Morton’s Steakhouse chain. 

