Hailey Baldwin's recent appearance in long yellow coat attracts trolls

Hailey Bieber has been trolled for modelling $10K coat resembling 'floor-sweeping mop' as it does not seem to attract her fans.

The gorgeous model's latest appearance in New York City does not seem to delight her fans who took to social media sharing their comments with the pictures.

Hailey stepped out sporting a long-fluffy-yellow coat, trailing tassel trim. She accessorized it with a matching crop top and light cap which priced at a whopping $9,450.

One person, in reaction, tweeted: "Hailey said I wanna be a mop today." The social media also posted images of the star and the stringy cleaning tool side-by-side.

Another person wrote: 'Hailey’s outfit is cute when you cut off them thick skipping ropes at the bottom of that coat.'

The pricey fashion piece also drew comparisons to noodles, french fries and string cheese.

It is, somehow interesting that how Baldwin managed to keep her 'floor-sweeping' coat clean while strolling down the city streets.