Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin's recent appearance in long yellow coat attracts trolls

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Hailey Bieber has been trolled for modelling $10K coat resembling 'floor-sweeping mop' as it does not seem to attract her fans.

The gorgeous model's latest appearance in New York City does not seem to delight her fans who took to social media sharing their comments with the pictures.

Hailey stepped out sporting a long-fluffy-yellow coat, trailing tassel trim. She accessorized it with a matching crop top and light cap which priced at a whopping $9,450.

One person, in reaction, tweeted: "Hailey said I wanna be a mop today." The social media also posted images of the star and the stringy cleaning tool side-by-side.

Another person wrote: 'Hailey’s outfit is cute when you cut off them thick skipping ropes at the bottom of that coat.'

The pricey fashion piece also drew comparisons to noodles, french fries and string cheese.

It is, somehow interesting that how Baldwin managed to keep her 'floor-sweeping' coat clean while strolling down the city streets.

More From Entertainment:

Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed get married

Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed get married
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to leave Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie behind with her styles

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to leave Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie behind with her styles
Kris Jenner believes social media ended KUWTK's 20 year reign

Kris Jenner believes social media ended KUWTK's 20 year reign

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton followed by fashion world for a same reason

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton followed by fashion world for a same reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with Santa Barbara mansion bills

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with Santa Barbara mansion bills
The royal family behaved ‘cruelly to spare heir’ Prince Harry: report

The royal family behaved ‘cruelly to spare heir’ Prince Harry: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxe abode was once a prime spot for movie shoots

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxe abode was once a prime spot for movie shoots
Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Mark Ruffalo and more to take part in ‘Vote with Us’ rally

Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Mark Ruffalo and more to take part in ‘Vote with Us’ rally

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending
Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?

Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?
Prince William signaled major fear as he whispered to Kate during Harry’s last event

Prince William signaled major fear as he whispered to Kate during Harry’s last event

Latest

view all