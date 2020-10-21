Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever after daughter's birth', body language expert says

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik never fail to show the world how much they love and adore each other.

The couple has made some jaw-dropping red carpet debuts throughout their time together and also packed on the PDA in social media posts.



A body language expert recently decoded their gestures towards each other and said that the couple is going strong, specially after the birth of their daughter.

"Body language is often read by assessing a cluster or grouping of body language cues," expert Karen Donaldson explains. The cluster in this photo indicates Zayn is protective of Gigi because he's walking ahead of her, but the way Gigi leans into [Zayn's] shoulder, holds onto both his hand and arm, tells us that she’s personally feeling vulnerable and at the same time she feels safe with him taking the lead."

Talking about another photo, Donaldson states, "There is absolutely no space in between Gigi and Zayn, their arms are intertwined and they are both leaning in which equals a high level of desire. This happens when couples are consumed with one another."

In the photo on the left, Donaldson mentions how Gigi's relaxed posture demonstrates feelings of safety and comfort and because both her hands are resting on Zayn's thigh.

In Zayn's case, "he's sitting in a protective mode, slightly ahead of Gigi, with his hand and arm on top of hers," Donaldson says.