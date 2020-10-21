Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Emma Roberts gets candid about getting embroiled in an 'Instagram war' with her mom

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Emma Roberts blocked her mother when she accidentally revealed her pregnancy

Emma Roberts seems to have a love-hate relationship with her mom when it comes to using social media. 

The actress recently cracked everyone up when she said she blocked her mom, Kelly, after she announced news of her pregnancy on social media.

Emma recently shared that it all started when the 29-year-old actress bought her mom her very first iPhone. “I was, like, ‘Now we can FaceTime and iMessage. And like, how sweet.’ And it was just such a love fest,” Emma said during her virtual appearance on The Tonight Show. “And it was the worst thing I ever did.”

Emma said then took to her mom's Instagram with innumerable comments asking if Emma is pregnant. Kelly responded to Emma’s fans, confirming the news. “It was a disaster,” Emma said.

“And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,’” Emma said.

“I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’” “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby,” the actress concluded.

