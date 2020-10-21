Commercial sale of sugar banned in Punjab

Authorities have recovered 475 tons of sugar and 30,000 kg of ghee. Photo: File

LAHORE: Punjab's top bureaucrat ordered the provincial field officers to strictly implement the one-month ban on the sale of sugar for commercial use and directed them to allow mills to sell the essential commodity for domestic consumption only.

“Hike in sugar prices was unjustified, an artificial shortage of the commodity is being created to increase the rate against which stern action would be taken,” said the Punjab chief secretary while presiding over a price control meeting in the provincial capital.



According to The News, the chief secretary reviewed prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. He also reviewed the arrangements made for Sahulat Bazaars, and action being taken against hoarders and profiteers in Punjab.



“As per the directive of the CM, providing relief to the people was a priority and for this purpose, everyone has to work together as a team,” the chief secretary told the officers attending the meeting.

The publication reported that the meeting was briefed that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan crackdowns on hoarders and profiteer is ongoing to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates in the province.

The officials were also told that 475 tons of sugar and 30,000 kg of ghee were recovered in Vehari during raids. Around 196 Sahulat bazaars have been made functional where food items, including flour and sugar, are available in sufficient quantities at discounted rates.

