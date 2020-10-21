Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Lahore CCPO hurls abuses at a woman on phone

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh landed into another controversy on Wednesday when he allegedly hurled abuses at a woman who had called him on his cell phone, The News reported.

The Lahore police chief has been in the headlines since his dispute with the former provincial chief and later due to his controversial remarks about the motorway rape victim. He also faced criticism when a foreign-educated police officer resigned after he abused him in a meeting.

Last week, CCPO Sheikh had ordered the registration of a case against a senior police officer and exchanged harsh words with him during a meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

According to the publication, an audio recording has surfaced and being shared widely on social media and WhatsApp groups in which Sheikh could be heard hurling abuses at the woman, named Naila.

She had filed a complaint before the CCPO against Chowki Incharge Ada Plot Sub-inspector Haider Ali with allegations like the abduction of her husband, his illegal detention and coercing them into selling their house to pay a bribe of at least two million rupees for his release.

Talking to The News, Naila confirmed that Sheikh had hurled abuses at her.

Efforts were made to contact the CCPO for his comment, but he didn't respond. However, sources in the CCPO office dismissed the report as another drama against the CCPO.

