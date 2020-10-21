Can't connect right now! retry
Amber Riley recounts how a 'racist' Trump supporter spat on her car

American actor Amber Riley has hit out at US President Donald Trump and his supporters after a recent racially-motivated incident of abuse.

The Glee star, 34, turned to her Instagram with a charged rant about a Trump supporter who had been pestering her at a parking lot and later spat at her.

“What does being a Trump supporter mean? Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my [expletive] car,” wrote Riley on her Instagram.

She went on to note how the man kept pointing to his Trump hat and tried to block her from parking her car.

“When I was like, ‘whatever, get on, like, get from in front of my car’…this [expletive] spit on my car.”

“In 2020, he saw a black woman, thought he was gonna try to punk me, and the [expletive] spit on my car. I don’t have words for this,” she added.

Riley’s message has now been deleted with additional details about the incident also not known.

“But I can say this. I’m not the one, the two or the three. I’m not the person that’s gonna take their phone out and make you famous when you’re doing racist [expletive]. I’ma beat your [expletive]. I don’t condone violence, but I do condone self-defense. Because I can ignore your racist [expletive], but when it comes to assault I’m not taking my phone out, this is not a game,” she added. 

