Chris Pratt saved by the Avengers as Marvel costars come to his defense

American actor Chris Pratt has been rescued from the getting his name tarnished, by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as well as his costars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.



The Avengers assembled to defend The Guardians of the Galaxy actor after he became a top Twitter trend following filmmaker Amy Berg’s question for Marvel buffs: Which Hollywood Chris has to go?

The news was shared on Instagram by E! News as the portal asked followers who they think is Hollywood’s worst Chris.

Katherine soon hit back at the publication and took a stand for her husband and slammed the haters.

The 30-year-old author wrote back, "Is this really what we need?"

She continued to talk about how hatred is the last thing we need in a world already undergoing crisis.

"There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways," she continued. "Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that..”

Downey Jr. and Ruffalo, Pratt's Avengers: Endgame costars, also took to their respective social media account and spoke in the favor of Pratt.

"What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...," wrote the Iron Man actor as he shared a photo of him and Pratt striking a pose.

"A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value," he added.

He also advised all the haters to reflect on their life instead of mocking others



Ruffalo, too hit back, saying: "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is."

"I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life," Ruffalo, 52, continued. "He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."