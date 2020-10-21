Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly plunged herself in front of Prince William, and served as his emotional shield during Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce.

Despite always having put the monarchy ahead of it all, Queen Elizabeth brushed it all aside back when Prince William was young, all to have weekly lunches with her grandson.

The alleged bonding opportunity has been highlighted in the new book, Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, written by Robert Lacey.

The book in question reiterates events from Prince William’s past and showcases how the Queen reportedly shielded the prince from having mental breakdowns, while witnessing his parents painful divorce.

Us Weekly believes that the Queen’s fears at the time, stemmed from her worry over the future king. She allegedly feared William might be headed down the path of a potential mental breakdown, all due to Princess Diana’s past instances of emotional turmoil.

The princess’s breakdown allegedly occurred nearly two years before her death, and given that her son was still considerably young, emotionally, the Queen at the time decided to step in and “helped to turn the fragile schoolboy heading for a breakdown into quite a tough young man.”

That is not to say that the Queen’s intervention did in any way save Prince William’s relationship with his father Prince Charles. In fact, they continued to share a strained relationship and on many occasions, Prince William showcased "open disdain and aggression" towards his father, all for making his “mummy cry all the time.”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences
Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’

Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William
Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move
Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’
Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’

Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’
Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?

Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

The real reason Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony

The real reason Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony

Prince Charles’s grandchildren make him read wizarding books during virtual meets

Prince Charles’s grandchildren make him read wizarding books during virtual meets
Chris Pratt saved by the Avengers as Marvel costars come to his defense

Chris Pratt saved by the Avengers as Marvel costars come to his defense

Latest

view all