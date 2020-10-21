Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Web Desk

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Turkish actor Engin Öztürk rose to international fame for his spectacular performance in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor played the role of a Saljuk warrior Gunalp in the season 4 of the historical series.

Engin's Instagram following has increased to over a million fans after the drama became popular in Pakistan, India and several other countries.

The fans of the Turkish hunk are convinced that Engin bears an uncanny resemblance to "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth.

He has also featured in Turkish TV series "Protector".



