Opposition doesn't know what sort of fire it is playing with, warns Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference on October 21, 2020. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Shibli Faraz accused the Opposition of working on the "enemy's agenda", alleging that they had tried to make institutions clash with one another.



In a hard-hitting press conference on Wednesday, the minister reacted to the Karachi incident involving retired Captain Safdar's arrest, which resulted in senior Sindh Police officers applying to go for leave in protest.

He accused Opposition parties of working on the agenda peddled by anti-Pakistan forces, adding that the government will rid the country of dynastic politics once and for all.



Faraz turned his guns on Bilawal Bhutto, saying that the PPP chairman did not know whom he was rubbing shoulders with. "Those whom you are quite chummy with these days used to say bad things about your elders," he said, referring to the PML-N and the PPP's confrontational politics from a few decades ago.



"These people have stabbed democracy in the back. They are sabotaging the accountability [process]," said the information minister. Referring to Bilawal, he said,"You inherited leadership of your party. You consider Sindh your personal property."



Benazir was a literate woman: Shibli's jibe at Maryam