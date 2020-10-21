Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Paul McCartney will release “McCartney III” in December, a new collection of stripped-back songs all written, performed and produced by the ex-Beatle, 50 years after his first solo album.

Recorded this year in Sussex in southern England, McCartney III is mostly built from McCartney’s live takes on vocals and guitar or piano, overlaying his bass playing and drumming.

It joins two other albums - McCartney and McCartney II - created single-handedly by the 78-year-old at critical times in his life, in 1970 and 1980, when he was seeking a creative rebirth.

“I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next?” said McCartney.

He turned to half-finished fragments he’d created over the years.

“Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.”

McCartney’s most recent album is 2018’s Egypt Station, and the musician was still touring last year.

McCartney III is described as offering a vast and intimate range of modes and moods, from soul searching to wistful, from playful to raucous and all points between...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's child financially: report

Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's child financially: report

Video:Gal Gadot 'gears up' for 'Wonder Woman 1984' release

Video:Gal Gadot 'gears up' for 'Wonder Woman 1984' release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle achieve another milestone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle achieve another milestone
Eminem chooses not to wish Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Eminem chooses not to wish Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Royal fans ‘enraged’ over witnessing the Queen’s estate turn into a public toilet

Royal fans ‘enraged’ over witnessing the Queen’s estate turn into a public toilet
Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house

Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house
Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation

Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation
Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences
Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’

Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’
Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her

Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her

Latest

view all