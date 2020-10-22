'PMC changed MDCAT 2020 syllabus at the last minute': Twitter fumes as admission test nears

A large number of students are not happy with the syllabus announced by the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) with many taking to Twitter to vent their anger as the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) nears.



The MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020, PMC had announced last week.



The council had earlier said that the MDCAT exam would not contain any topic which was outside the existing syllabus of the students' respective province.



One person took to Twitter to complain about the PMC's announcements regarding the exams.



Exasperated by the frequent changes in stance by the PMC, another student stated that the council, perhaps, needed doctor.



One person advised the PMC not to take "dumb decisions" at the last minute as students had suffered enough already.



Another Twitter user wondered whether the council considered students machines who could adapt to whatever mode they decided.



Another categorically said: "National MDCAT is not possible".



