'PMC changed MDCAT 2020 syllabus at the last minute': Twitter fumes as admission test nears

Thursday Oct 22, 2020
A large number of students are not happy with the syllabus announced by the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) with many taking to Twitter to vent their anger as the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) nears.
The MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020, PMC had announced last week.
The council had earlier said that the MDCAT exam would not contain any topic which was outside the existing syllabus of the students' respective province.
One person took to Twitter to complain about the PMC's announcements regarding the exams.
Exasperated by the frequent changes in stance by the PMC, another student stated that the council, perhaps, needed doctor.
One person advised the PMC not to take "dumb decisions" at the last minute as students had suffered enough already.
Another Twitter user wondered whether the council considered students machines who could adapt to whatever mode they decided.
Another categorically said: "National MDCAT is not possible".
Earlier this month, the PMC announced it had appointed National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) as the “examination providing entity” for the MDCAT — the admission test for medical colleges — that will be held in the second week of November.
A press release issued by the PMC, after the first council meeting of the regulator, had said that NUMS has been appointed as the “examination providing entity”.
It had further said that the exam will be based on the common FSC syllabus of all provinces in Pakistan, adding that applicants can use the syllabus already announced by NUMS for the MDCAT.
The regulator, that replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Admission, had said that “all public or private colleges including all government notified quota seats” will be subject to the passing of the MDCAT exam.
“Admission to all public colleges will be held on merit by each Province between November and December,” further clarified the PMC.