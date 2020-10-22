Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 22 2020
Kate Middleton draws ire for breaking royal dress code in recent outing

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Kate Middleton's sartorial choice said to be in serious contradiction with Queen Elizabeth's royal dress code

Kate Middleton has received flak for flaying royal tradition in an outing she made recently.

The Duchess of Cambridge has irked royal fans after she wore a power pantsuit during a meeting with the finalists of her Hold Still photo project on Tuesday.

Kate was clad into a tailored blue suit that she paired with a light blue button-down, before heading down for an interview with British broadcaster and journalist Kate Garraway for the Pride of Britain Awards in London.

Her sartorial choice is said to be in serious contradiction with the way Queen Elizabeth's preferred royal dress code for royal family members.

This is not the first time Kate was seen out and about sporting a power pansuit.

In March, she chose to don a pink number for a visit to a call center run by the London Ambulance Service with Prince William.

Meanwhile, Kate's sister-in-law Meghan Markle had often been seen wearing slacks and a matching blazer for royal engagements.

A source told PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex "found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way."

