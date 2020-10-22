Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 22 2020
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Bollywood seeking validation from Hollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joked that Bollywood should change the title that has been borrowed from Hollywood 

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the top-tier stars in the industry, is speaking out against the validation actors seek from abroad.

Talking about the name ‘Bollywood’ being inspired from ‘Hollywood’, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star joked that we should be thinking about changing the title that we have borrowed from abroad.

“Yes, I want to change one thing, the name ‘Bollywood’ itself. Yeh jo udhaar ka naam le rakha hai, sabse pehle humein yeh badalna chahiye,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He further elaborated how many people in the industry only recognize a film’s worth when it bags international honours.

“Yes, this is a fact. A lot of my films would go to international festivals, and even get awards, but when they would release here, they wouldn’t get much response. It’s only when they get the validation from West,” said Siddiqui.

Speaking about his film, Serious Men, Siddiqui said: “Thank God, we got such a great response, and it connected with people, but if it wouldn’t have, we would have had doubts ‘yeh kya ho gaya’. Then when it would have got some award in the West, it would have been termed good here too.”

“Yeh cheez toh hai, but fortunately it didn’t happen with Serious Men. People are liking it here. The validation is needed, especially from the West, and it hasn’t changed.”

He further revealed how he has received offers from Hollywood but nothing has worked out till now.

“Offers do come, but it’s just not materialising. Aisa nahi hai ki mara jaa raha hoon, ya thappa laega unka tab jaake actor kehlaunga. [It is not like I am dying to accept a Hollywood offer or I won’t be called an actor till their stamp of approval] I am not dependent on that, and neither do I want to be. I want my films to go to the West and tell them that we are no less.”

