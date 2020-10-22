Matthew McConaughey wants to ‘embrace’ election results regardless of who wins

With the US presidential election just around the corner, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is bracing himself for whatever the outcome is.

The 50-year-old actor opened up about his political beliefs in an interview on Fox & Friends where he promoted his new memoir, Greenlights, as well.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared his motto: “When faced with the inevitable, get relative.”

He added: “It’s not inevitable who’s going to win. After that happens, whether it’s an incumbent or whether it’s Biden, after it happens is when it’s time to get constructive and not be in denial.”

He warned fans to not think, “Oh, I can’t believe this happened” and instead stay focused on the reality of the results. “It’s time to get constructive and not deny the fact of whatever’s happened and embrace the situation,” he continued.

“Whoever is going to be commander in chief and president of the United States of America, that’s not something, hopefully, that we’re going to deny or be able to argue. I hope it’s a clean election. Whichever way it goes I hope it’s clean and that there’s no debate,” he said.