Thursday Oct 22 2020
Kim Kardashian discussed robbery evasion plans hours before Paris robbery: ‘all went out the door’

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about a conversation she had with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, only hours before being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week. 

The reality TV star admitted that she once had a detailed conversation on robbery evasion tactics since she’s watched “every CSI show on the planet,” but all “went out the door” the moment she was held at gun point in her Paris abode.

Kim opened up about the ‘wild’ conversation during her interview with David Letterman on his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. There she was even quoted saying, "What was so interesting is me, Kourtney, Stephanie (Shepherd) and Simone (Harouche), we had lunch. Me and my girlfriends, we had lunch that day and said, 'If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would you just give them the stuff?'"

During the course of her conversation the star also went on to admit, "Why we had this conversation? It was so wild."

When Kim did find herself in front of a loaded gun however, she told the Paris robbers, “Take everything. Just take everything. Nothing is important."

Kim also explained the series of events that led up to that frightening scene. She explained, that by 3am she heard a loud sound right outside her door, and her first thought was that it was just her sister Kourtney and Shepherd being “loud and obnoxious.”

Thus she yelled at them and asked for them to be more quiet, however, soon after that "I realized they're not responding to me. Immediate panic. I knew someone was there. Someone was there to get me. You feel it."

She went on to tell Letterman, "He grabbed me and pulled me towards him, but I wasn't wearing anything underneath. So I was like, 'This is the time I'm going to get raped. It's going to happen. Just prepare yourself.”

Even her thoughts and feelings at the time were completely muddled and confused, "I didn't know who he was. I'm like, 'What is happening? Are we going to die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies. I have a husband. I have a family. I have to get home. Tell them to take anything. I'll never say I saw them. Take everything.”

