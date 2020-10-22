Beyoncé heartbroken over Nigerian police brutality: ‘we stand by you’

Grammy award-winning singer Beyoncé appears “heartbroken” over the "senseless" pain and suffering that is being inflicted upon the Nigerian public via the police.

The singer showcased her pain via her Instagram account and posted a written vow, promising to stand by affected citizens, all to the best of her abilities.



“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” Beyoncé began by writing, “There has to be an end to SARS.”

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.”



For those unaware, a number of demonstrators took to Nigerian streets to protest police brutality, the infestation of SARS, as well as kidnapping, extortion and even harassment.