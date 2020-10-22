Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani politicians slam Twitter's inaction over India peddling fake news about 'Karachi civil war'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Tweets posted by Indian news media outlets, claiming there was a "civil war" going on in Karachi. Screenshots via Geo.tv

Multiple Pakistani politicians, including sitting ministers, have slammed micro-blogging platform Twitter for its perceived inaction over Indian media peddling fake news about a 'Karachi civil war' a day ago.

The massive disinformation campaign had started when pro-India government accounts on Twitter sent out tweets about the non-existent civil war in Karachi a day earlier.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said it was "unfortunate that @TwitterSupport [is deliberately] ignoring" the fake news being circulated.

"Facebook also indulging Indian propaganda & hate posts! Similarly Islamophobia rampant but heaven forbid if any word said implying even a querying comment on holocaust," Mazari said on Twitter.

The minister quoted a tweet by digital rights activist and lawyer, Nighat Dad, who had called out Indian Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel Umrao over his claims that "10 Police officers of Sindh Police [were] martyred during their line of duty of saving people of Karachi" and that the "US Navy many enter in Karachi port soon".

Read more: Indian media ridiculed widely for outlandish stories about 'civil war' in Karachi

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, however, blamed the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the "Indian media propaganda [is] at its peak & sadly fueled by the PDM circus".

States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Minister Shehryar Afridi highlighted the Indian media's "fake, fabricated and malicious propaganda campaign to malign state institutions of #Pakistan".

Afridi called upon Twitter to take action against "Indian Social Media accounts who are involved in nefarious attacks of fake news against Pakistan".

On the other hand, PPP's Senator Sherry Rehman termed Pakistan’s internal dissent "a sign of its political health".

Rehman explained that it meant "democracy is never one person or view; that when freedoms are curtailed people push back; that when constitutional rights are under threat, the brave speak out".

A day prior, Indian media got a little carried away by the goings-on in Pakistan's biggest port city and manufactured an entire civil war complete with pitched gun battles between rival forces, bombings, and an imaginary area in Karachi called — quite ridiculously — "Gulshan-e-Bagh".

Among those at the top of the disinformation campaign were India Today, Zee News English, CNN News18, and India.com — all verified Twitter accounts — claiming that armed clashes had erupted in Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

5 men allegedly raped a woman for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan

5 men allegedly raped a woman for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan
Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter

Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter
TTP planning terror attacks in Peshawar, Quetta: NACTA

TTP planning terror attacks in Peshawar, Quetta: NACTA
NAB to file another reference against PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif

NAB to file another reference against PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif
Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest

Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest

Institutions that 'surrounded' IG Sindh's house answer to PM Imran Khan: PML-N's Abbasi

Institutions that 'surrounded' IG Sindh's house answer to PM Imran Khan: PML-N's Abbasi
FO rejects ‘baseless’ report claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in FATF

FO rejects ‘baseless’ report claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in FATF
List of PTI candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020

List of PTI candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020
Shibli, Shahzad say Captain Safdar's arrest 'doesn't make sense'

Shibli, Shahzad say Captain Safdar's arrest 'doesn't make sense'

‘I am Bhutto’s grandson, not a sports player who takes U-turns’: Bilawal launches GB election campaign

‘I am Bhutto’s grandson, not a sports player who takes U-turns’: Bilawal launches GB election campaign

Gilgit-Baltistan’s election odds: Who is likely to win?

Gilgit-Baltistan’s election odds: Who is likely to win?
Wasim Akram joins Turkey bandwagon, calls Istanbul 'a mesmerising city'

Wasim Akram joins Turkey bandwagon, calls Istanbul 'a mesmerising city'

Latest

view all