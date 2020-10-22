5 men allegedly raped a woman for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan

Women labourers can be seen working in this illustration. — Unsplash

Five men allegedly raped a woman repeatedly for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan's Tank city after luring her with promises of additional wages in exchange for labour, police said Thursday.



According to police, the victim hails from Mianwali's Piplan Town. She had registered the case on August 30 in which the complainant said five men brought her and her husband to Tank by promising them both more wages for labour.

Read more: 7-year-old boy accused of raping girl in India

The FIR registered against the five suspects includes provisions of sexual assault and kidnapping. The victim somehow managed to escape from the suspects and arrived at the police station where she reported the crime that took place, says the FIR.



Read more: Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

The case has been registered in DI Khan's Paharpur Police Station, with the SHO saying that further probe and tests are being conducted and evidence is being collected to arrest the suspects.

