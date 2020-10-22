Actress Sana Khan aspires to visit Holy Kaaba after quitting Bollywood

Sana Khan has recently bid farewell to Bollywood. — Instagram/Files

Actress Sana Khan, who had bid farewell to Bollywood earlier this month, has said that she aspires to visit the Holy Kaaba soon.



Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a photo of the Holy Kaaba, where she claimed that it was the first picture of a congregation at the Holy Kaaba after seven months.

"Hoping to go soon Insha Allah," she said, not disclosing whether she intended to perform Umrah or Hajj.

Saudi Arabia recently restricted prayers at the Kaaba ever since coronavirus cases were first reported in the Kingdom in March.



Prolific career

Apart from reality shows, Khan was featured in many Hindi and regional language films.

According to Indian media, she made her debut in Bollywood with “Yehi Hai High Society” in 2005 and went on to star in movies like “Halla Bol”, “Jai Ho”, “Wajah Tum Ho” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.” She also acted in Tamil movies like Silambattam".

Khan also participated in reality shows such as “Bigg Boss” (season six) and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6”.