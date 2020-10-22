Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 22 2020
Pak Army to live up to nation's expectations whatever the odds: COAS Bajwa

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Pak army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Gujranwala and Marala where he is briefed on several matters. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army will always live up to the expectations of the "great nation in the defence of motherland", said army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief visited Gujranwala and Marala. At Gujranwala Corps Headquarters, Gen Bajwa was briefed about operational, training, and administrative matters of the Corps.

"Later, COAS visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops honing battle drills and procedures for conventional operations," the ISPR said.

Speaking to the troops, Gen Bajwa appreciated their battle worthiness and the impressive training standards achieved by the formation, the ISPR said.

"Training being hallmark of professional competence plays a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle," the army chief reiterated.

The army chief visited the Combined Military Hospital Gujranwala where he was updated on various upgradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients.

"COAS lauded the efforts of [the] Army Medical Corps in [the] containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives," the ISPR added.

Earlier on arrival, the Commander Gujranwala Corps Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir received the army chief.

