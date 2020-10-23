Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to attend royal Christmas celebration against will?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Queen Elizabeth adamant on making Meghan Markle, Prince Harry be part of the yearly royal tradition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued Christmas orders by Queen Elizabeth, who has refused to accept any of the Sussexses recent snubs. 

The monarch is adamant on making the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be part of the yearly royal tradition, putting her foot down once and for all.

As revealed by historian Robert Lacey, the Sussexes should not miss Christmas celebrations in the UK for two years in a row.

"People will be disappointed if their first arrival in Britain is seen solely in terms of a court case and I think people will expect some sort of family reconciliation," he said.

"There have been enough snubs. That would make it two Christmasses in a row and a summer holiday when they've snubbed the family.

"So yes, I think they should see the family at Christmas," Lacey added.

Last year, Meghan and Harry quietly spent the festive ocassion with their son Archie in Canada.

Meanwhile another royal expert, Ingrid Seward, said the Queen and Prince Philip are desperate to see Archie.

"The Queen and Philip would be very sad not see Archie. I think it would be up to Harry to make sure they see Archie and I think Meghan will be pushing for that," she said.

"They've got to because of the frailty of Prince Philip. Meghan will make sure that they take Archie to see their grandparents, absolutely, for sure, but just not on Christmas Day," Seward shared.

