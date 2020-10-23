Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family came because of Archie

Meghan Markle wants son Archie to grow up feeling comfortable expressing himself

Meghan Markle made the hard-hitting decision of quitting the royal family, mainly because she did not want Archie to grow up in a sexist environment.

Behind the exit of the Duchess of Sussex from the royal family, was their centuries-old sexist traditions, which made Meghan feel stifled and suffocated!

As stated by a source, Meghan 'hated the PDA ban as a member of the royal family and wants son Archie to grow up feeling comfortable expressing himself.'

The Duchess and husband Prince Harry are "raising their 18-month-old unroyally and in their footsteps," the insider added. “Harry firmly believes that Archie should be able to have the freedom he never had.”

The source went on to add that the little Sussex will not follow any traditions and protocol.

Archie will not “follow royal protocol, especially the sexist traditions. He’ll be taught the importance of freedom of speech and giving back to the community, and most importantly not to let anything get in the way of achieving his dreams and happiness."

That said, the parents won’t allow their child to “run wild and do whatever he wants. They’ve set healthy boundaries,” the insider explained.

A separate source revealed how Meghan hated following the royal dress code, which is why she would dress up casually often times.

Meghan disliked “always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee," said the tipster.