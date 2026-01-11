Iman honours late legend David Bowie with touching tattoo tribute

Iman marked a deeply personal moment on the 10th anniversary of her husband David Bowie’s passing with a new tattoo.



The 70-year-old model got five simple black shapes from Bowie’s last album, Blackstar, inked on her forearm.

The shapes spell out “BOWIE” in a subtle, artistic way, a permanent reminder of her love.

Sharing a video of the tattoo on Instagram, she wrote, “Jan 10th. The pain didn’t vanish.. it left in its place a loving permanent mark.”

The post featured Bowie’s 1977 song Subterraneans and fans flooded her with support, with many sending love to Iman and her family.

The post included love for Bowie and Iman’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, and his son Duncan Jones from a previous marriage.

Just days earlier, Iman celebrated Bowie’s 79th birthday, posting a black-and-white photo with the words, “Your light burns so bright in all our hearts! We love and miss you.”

Lexi also shared heartfelt memories of her father, keeping his spirit alive.

For the unversed, Iman met Bowie in 1990 and quickly fell in love. They married twice in 1992 and stayed together until his death in January 2016.

In 2021, Iman said she still feels married to him, saying her love for Bowie will live in her memories forever.