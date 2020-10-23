Prince William, Queen to decide Meghan, Harry's fate in their absence, royal expert

The fate of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be decided by Prince William and Queen Elizabeth in the absence of the formers, reported Express.co.uk while quoting a royal historian.

According to Robert Lacey, who is also the author of the book "Battle of Brothers, the three major royals have purposely refused to invite Harry and Meghan to the crucial Mexit talks, without revealing names.

Speaking at podcast "Royally Obsessed", he said We already know that next March there is going some sort of review of this situation.

Mr Robert added, "When the agreement was drawn up in March this year, the Queen suggested a 12-month period and then a review. "Harry didn't want that.

He said, "Harry is quite happy in exile. But Buckingham Palace say that in March next year, or before the end of March, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William will sit down and examine what they think should be done next."

Meanwhile British media reports said Meghan Markle is expected to arrive in the UK with her husband Prince Harry to attend a court hearing in her case against a British tabloid.

The couple is living in Los Angeles after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

They recently signed a multi million deal with streaming giant Netflix.