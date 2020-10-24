Was Princess Diana coerced into sitting down for bombshell tell-all with 'BBC Panorama?'

Princess Diana's interview sent shockwaves across Buckingham Palace and the rest of the world

Princess Diana made an iconic move after ending her marriage with Prince Charles, by sitting down for a bombshell interview with BBC1 Panorama's Martin Bashir.



The interview sent shockwaves across Buckingham Palace, and quite frankly, the entire world wherin Diana reflected on her tumultous marriage with Prince Charles.



She had also discussed Charles cheating on her with Camilla Parker.

"There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she famously explained.

But, was she forced into being a part of the explosive tell-all?

Channel 4 documentary, Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview has claimed that Diana was pressured and manipulated into sitting down for the controversial chat.

According to the Daily Mail, Bashir was "a relatively unknown reporter at the time" and the new investigative documentary claims that he forged bank statements to get Diana to agree to the historic interview.

The same claims were made as soon as the interview went live, with BBC running an inquiry into whether Bashir had actually coerced the royal or not.

At the time, Diana was alive and she had apparently penned a letter, confirming that she was not shown any forged documents before giving the interview.

In a shocking turn of events, however, BBC now claims that the hand-written note has gone missing.

"The BBC's internal records from the time say that the princess confirmed in writing that these documents played no part in her decision to give the interview," the BBC said in a recent statement to the Telegraph. "The BBC no longer possesses a physical copy of this note. But its existence is documented in the records, and it was seen at the time by management."