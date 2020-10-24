Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Prince William was told about his royal destiny much too casually right in the beginning

Prince William was always aware of how he shoulders the arduous responsibility of being the future King of England. 

The Duke of Cambridge felt burdened by royal duties while growing up, so much so, that he started believing that he has been 'robbed of childhood.'

As a normal child growing up in an exta-ordinary household, William was told about his royal destiny much too casually right in the beginning.

The mere thought of someday becoming a King sent shudders down the heir's spine, who just wanted to have a simple life back then.

This is the reason William has particularly restricted himself from doing the same with his eldest son, Prince George.

Royal author and historian Robert Lacey, who recently penned bombshell book Battle of Brothers, told the Royally Obsessed podcast, "Interestingly we understand that, perhaps to the present day, Prince William does not want his elder son, George, to know about his future destiny.

"William felt that he was told his destiny too casually, it was just assumed. He was thrown into it without any preparation.

"It robbed him, in a way, of his childhood," Lacey added.

The historian then went onto discuss the repercussions on the childhood of siblings to heir of the throne.

He said, "There is in Britain the tradition of the heir and the spare. To start with in life they are co-stars. Those of you that are older will remember the little princesses Margaret and Elizabeth playing together. Both of them idolised by the nation and the world.

"But then as the years go by Princess Margaret got shunted down the food chain. The same thing happened with Andrew and it has now happened with Prince Harry.

"As early as I say in their childhoods, they became aware of it," Lacey continued.

