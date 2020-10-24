Can't connect right now! retry
Ellen DeGeneres fighting with Portia de Rossi amid 'Ellen Show' ratings drop?

A number of speculative rumors regarding the state of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s relationship are floating around, all of which hint towards an ongoing explosive feud between the couple, all over rating clashes for The Ellen Show.

An insider, close to Film Daily, opened up about Ellen and Portia’s relationship dynamic as well and explained how the TV show host is ‘panicking’ about the current state of her professional career and as a result, has been lashing out at her partner.

The source was quoted saying, “Ellen is panicking big time. She’s used to her show being top of the pile, so this is a whole new world for her."

the insider also went on to add how the host is now stuck in an anxious wait, and its Portia who is being forced into baring it all. Ellen is reportedly, "She’s anxious and completely on the edge. Poor Portia is bearing the brunt of it.”

