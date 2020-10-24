Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Amber Rose on Kanye West's constant bullying: 'Just leave me alone'

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Amber Rose is perplexed and confused over Kanye West’s alleged fascination with shaming and bullying her, nearly 10 years after their relationship came to an end.

While the duo reportedly parted ways back in 2010, all due to the rapper’s erratic behavior, Rose only recently wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview on the No Jumper podcast.

There she and was even quoted saying, “You shout-out how much you love them … and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out… I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to [expletive]-shame me and say you needed ‘30 showers’? It’s like, ‘Bro. Took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

Kanye still has not stopped his erratic antics, and continues to make demeaning comments towards Rose. As a result of it all she has reached a point where she simply wants to be left alone,

Rose even went on to admit to the host, “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him. Because I got away. I’m not like him — at all. I didn’t get anything from him. I don’t personally care what he does.”

Even, during Kanye’s latest campaign speech he targeted Rose once again, “He just called me a [expletive]… 10 years later, just leave me alone. I don’t bother you.”

Before concluding Rose did make it clear, however, that she has no ill will towards West, after all “That wouldn’t make me happy. Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me. He has bullied me for 10 years.”

