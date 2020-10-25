Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 25 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton profiting off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always drawn comparisons with Prince William and Kate Middleton as the latter pair appears to be a favourite amongst royal fans.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit has surely created dents in their ties with the Cambridges, this new turn of events is said to have been in favour for the second-in-line to the throne.

Author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will surely be milking some benefits from Harry and Meghan’s departure.

He said that the current situation “actually suits William and Kate quite well.”

Talking to the Daily Beast, the royal historian went on to say that the Fab Four certainly felt pressure over “competition for celebrity and attention and affection that Harry and Meghan create.”

