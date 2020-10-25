Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 25 2020
Zayn Malik wreaks havoc after saying 'Masha'Allah' to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Zayn Malik left social media in a frenzy after he reacted to the win of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov's win on Saturday.

The former member of One Direction turned to Twitter to praise the athlete following his win against Justin Gaethje.

“@UFC mashallah Khabib,” wrote Zayn.

The use of the word ‘Masha’Allah’ therein sparked frenzy on social media regarding the singer’s faith as he had previously claimed that he no longer identified himself as a Muslim.

Some fans wondered if the Pillow Talk crooner has reverted while others criticized him for using the word while no longer following the religion.

One user tried to offer a clarification saying: “Eveyone going crazy about "mashallah" should know that even some non-muslims say that and tbh there's a difference between non-practicing muslim and a non-muslim.”

Some fans also used the opportunity to create memes as well. 


