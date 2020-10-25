Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 25 2020
'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Chris Hemsworth on Saturday paid tribute to MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who announced his shock retirement from the sport  after revealing he "promised his mother" that his clash with Justin Gaethje would be his last fight.

Taking to Instagram, the "Thor" actor shared the Russian's picture with a caption that read, "Khabib Nurmagomedov best ever #UFC.

Khabib, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap in July.

"I´m the UFC undisputed, undefeated champion with a 13-0 record (in UFC), and 29-0 in all of my pro MMA career," he said after his win in Abu Dhabi.

"Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for three days.

"She didn´t want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight - and I have given her my word.

He added: "Thank you so much Justin. I know you are great, I know how you take care of your people. Be close with your parents, because you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. Thank you coach, thank you guys. Today is my last fight in the UFC.

"It was my father´s dream. Justin and Conor (McGregor) will fight in January, I have choked both out, I am not interested in this."

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, passed away after suffering complications from Covid-19 in the summer.



