Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
APP

President Alvi slams ‘retrograde’ Indian society for anti-Muslim attitude

By
APP

Monday Oct 26, 2020

President Dr Arif Alvi criticised the "retrograde" mindsets of Indian society. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday lashed out at Indian society over-anti Muslim attitude, slamming that only a "retrograde society” like India could encourage the promotion of RSS-inspired extremist and nefarious ideology of Hindutva and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The president said this on Twitter commenting on a tweet by an Indian journalist Rana Ayyub’s tweet who shared an advertisement of a residential apartment available for rent in a posh Mumbai locality with a clear refusal for Muslims and pets.

Read more: PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron, says he 'deliberately provoked' Muslims

The president said even in the 21st century, the Indian state is backing such bigotry. 

“Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the poshest addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid,” commented the journalist who works for The Washington Post, The New York Times, and other international media outlets.

She said she had been house hunting in Bandra for the last three months. Upon reading ‘Shaikh’ as her surname, she got a call from the broker on behalf of the owner with the ‘most obnoxious excuse.’

Ayyub was endorsed by another journalist Vaishna Roy of The Hindu saying that while looking for a house in Chennai, the most common question she was asked whether she was Muslim. 

“If I had been (a Muslim), a good percentage of homes would have been unavailable for me. The brokers say, sorry madam, we don't want to ask but the owner told us to,” she said.

More From Pakistan:

BRT bus develops fault a day after resumption of service

BRT bus develops fault a day after resumption of service
Lahore cop arrested for allegedly raping female dancer at gunpoint

Lahore cop arrested for allegedly raping female dancer at gunpoint
Pakistan to observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan to observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris
October 26: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 26: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 26

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 26
PTI and PML-N workers confront each other again in London

PTI and PML-N workers confront each other again in London
PM Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on platform

PM Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on platform
MDCAT 2020: Bilawal slams PMC for making 'abrupt changes' in syllabus

MDCAT 2020: Bilawal slams PMC for making 'abrupt changes' in syllabus
'No one above the state', says Shibli Faraz as PDM's anti-govt campaign gains pace

'No one above the state', says Shibli Faraz as PDM's anti-govt campaign gains pace
Pakistan condemns 'systematic Islamophobic campaign' after resurgence of blasphemous caricatures

Pakistan condemns 'systematic Islamophobic campaign' after resurgence of blasphemous caricatures
Quetta blast leaves three dead, seven injured

Quetta blast leaves three dead, seven injured
I am no puppet, do not take orders from anyone: Bilawal

I am no puppet, do not take orders from anyone: Bilawal

Latest

view all