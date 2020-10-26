Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

American pop sensation Britney Spears has faced quite a few struggles in her life owing to her conservatorship.

The 38-year-old’s makeup artist Maxi revealed that she would have already been married and started a family had it not been for the conservatorship that halts from freely living her life.

"I can tell you what they’re still controlling to this day is whether she has a baby or not, whether she gets married or not, who her friends are, and those are some big things,” said Maxi in an episode of the Calababes Podcast.

"We’re talking about some 'Handmaid’s Tale'-type things to keep her from having a baby. Like, we’re talking … I can’t detail it and I’m not gonna specifically say, but I will say for sure, she would’ve had a baby by now. She would’ve probably been married to [boyfriend] Sam [Asghari, 26] by now. She would have groups of friends around her,” she said.

With her father seeing her financial and everyday life following her public meltdown that happened over ten years before, the singer has been placed under a legal guardianship.

More From Entertainment:

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Kanye West claims God wanted him to be the ‘leader of the free world’

Kanye West claims God wanted him to be the ‘leader of the free world’
Prince Philip won hearts of royal fans with his one big decision

Prince Philip won hearts of royal fans with his one big decision
Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Trump: 'The whole world laughs at you'

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Trump: 'The whole world laughs at you'
Prince William and Kate Middleton want new royal staff to stick to 'no-gossiping rule'

Prince William and Kate Middleton want new royal staff to stick to 'no-gossiping rule'
Meghan Markle accused of plagiarising a quote from Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle accused of plagiarising a quote from Netflix documentary

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut on 'Vikings'

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut on 'Vikings'
'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov
Zayn Malik wreaks havoc after saying 'Masha'Allah' to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Zayn Malik wreaks havoc after saying 'Masha'Allah' to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?

Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?
Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Latest

view all