Britney Spears can’t get married or have children owing to her conservatorship

American pop sensation Britney Spears has faced quite a few struggles in her life owing to her conservatorship.

The 38-year-old’s makeup artist Maxi revealed that she would have already been married and started a family had it not been for the conservatorship that halts from freely living her life.

"I can tell you what they’re still controlling to this day is whether she has a baby or not, whether she gets married or not, who her friends are, and those are some big things,” said Maxi in an episode of the Calababes Podcast.

"We’re talking about some 'Handmaid’s Tale'-type things to keep her from having a baby. Like, we’re talking … I can’t detail it and I’m not gonna specifically say, but I will say for sure, she would’ve had a baby by now. She would’ve probably been married to [boyfriend] Sam [Asghari, 26] by now. She would have groups of friends around her,” she said.

With her father seeing her financial and everyday life following her public meltdown that happened over ten years before, the singer has been placed under a legal guardianship.