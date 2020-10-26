Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 26 2020
Lamborghini owned by Lahori owner fetches record Rs45 lakh registration fee

Monday Oct 26, 2020

The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder registered for a record Rs45 lakh is owned by a Lahore resident. — Photo courtesy Facebook

The Punjab Excise and Taxation department in Lahore on Monday registered the most expensive luxury car in its history.

The car, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, had a price tag of a whopping Rs115 million (Rs11 crore and 50 lakh) while the owner payed Rs4.532 million (Rs45 lakh) to have it registered in his name.

Initially, the provincial department had refused to register the luxury vehicle, saying that its system did not recognise car purchases of over a hundred million rupees. 

The department then had to amend its system and the relevant laws to be able to register the sports car.


