Monday Oct 26 2020
Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Eminem on Sunday took to social media to promote a new album by  "The Alchemist" who served Slim Shady as tour  DJ. 

Using his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared the cover of the album titled "The Food Villain".

"My concert DJ and cohort @Alchemist just dropped his new project The Food Villain - hit up ALC Records to pick it up!," Eminem tweeted.

Em released his own album "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year and his fans are eagerly waiting for the Detroit rapper to share any update about his new project.

