Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian mocked for sharing her pictures and bragging about her appearance at 40

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday. The sisters and mother of the reality TV star hosted a birthday party in honor of Kanye West's wife.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star on Monday shared multiple pictures from a beach, flaunting her toned abs.

"This is 40!," she captioned her beach photos on Instagram and Twitter.

Some twitter users started mocking Kim for her appearance, with many haters indulging in body shaming.  

"No that’s plastic surgery and money," wrote a user Jennifer Jeminez in the comments.

Another shared a picture of Kim in which she didn't look her best with a caption that read "unedited photo btw".

While some people ridiculed her, others showered praises on Kim. "You never looked better," said an admirer of the TV personality.


More From Entertainment:

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias

Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day
American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?
Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?

Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?
Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident
'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack
Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move
Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Latest

view all