Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton's new staffer 'should be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a lookout for a new person to join them at Kensington Palace.

Contrary to popular belief, this is not the couple's fourth child, but a live-in housekeeper which will join the staff employed at the royal house.

According to the job listing, the Duke and Duchess are looking for someone competent of handling their matters in strict 'confidentiality' and 'discretion' as key components of the role.

This suggests that the hiring committee might not react go for opportunists looking to live out their royal fantasies and document the whole affair on Instagram.

The job listing states that the successful applicant "will support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence."

In addition, candidates should "have an organised approach and take pride in what [they] do," while they should also "be able to manage a varied workload, show initiative, [and] be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel."

"Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount," it further stated.

As reported by the Mirror, the remuneration for the job starts at a whopping £19,140 (just under $25,000).

Moroever, there's one tremendous perk—the housekeeper will be given the opportunity to live at Kensington Palace, with meals and travel expenses covered. 

More From Entertainment:

Celebs protest after Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation

Celebs protest after Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'
Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'

Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'
Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'
Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election

Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election
Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

Latest

view all